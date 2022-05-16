US Markets

Barclays to refile U.S. accounts by end-May following blunder

Lawrence White Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Barclays said it expects to refile amended accounts with U.S. regulators by the end of May, paving the way to resume a 1 billion pound ($1.23 billion) buyback programme it had halted following a trading blunder earlier this year.

The bank disclosed earlier this year it had to re-file financial statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission, after it issued more structured notes than it was permitted in the United States.

($1 = 0.8154 pounds)

(Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Jason Neely)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

