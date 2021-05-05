Barclays to offer climate vote to investors next year

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L will offer investors a vote on its climate policy at next year's investor meeting after pressure from shareholders and activists to become greener, the bank's chairman said.

Barclays will devise additional climate targets in consultation with shareholders, Nigel Higgins told the bank's webcast investor meeting on Wednesday.

The bank last March set itself a target to reach "net zero" for its own carbon emissions and the activities it finances by 2050.

Despite these commitments activists have said the bank is not moving fast enough and requisitioned a vote at the AGM demanding the lender do more, which the bank has advised shareholders to vote against.

(Reporting by Lawrence White and Iain Withers, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.