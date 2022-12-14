Barclays To Increase Equity Capital Investment Into Climate Tech To 500 Mln Pounds By 2027

(RTTNews) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) Wednesday announced an increase in its equity capital into climate-tech start-ups through its sustainable impact capital portfolio will be ramped up to 500 million pounds by end of 2027 from 175 million by 2025. The Group's investment has surpassed the existing 150 billion target and is on track to meet its target to deliver 100 billion pounds of green finance well ahead of the 2030 target date.

Further, Barclays revealed its plans of a new target to facilitate $1 trillion of sustainable and transition financing by end of 2030.

In the last two and a half years, Barclays has invested 84 million pounds into innovative start-ups. This next phase of Sustainable Impact Capital investments will see an enhanced focus on decarbonization technologies.

The Group will invest across business lines, geographies, and sectors to further deepen relationships with customers and clients.

