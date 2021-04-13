Barclays To Become Issuer Of Gap Inc.'s Co-branded, Private Label Credit Card Program

(RTTNews) - Gap Inc. (GPS) has entered into long-term credit card program agreements with Barclays and Mastercard. Under the agreement, Barclays will become the exclusive issuer of Gap Inc.'s co-branded and private label credit card program in the U.S. beginning in May 2022. Gap Inc. and Barclays will issue the co-branded credit cards on the Mastercard payment network.

Gap Inc. noted that more details will be provided to existing cardmembers in the coming months regarding the transition to the new card program in 2022.

