Barclays targeting RoTE of greater than 12% in 2026

Returns: targeting a greater than 12% RoTE; Capital returns: plan to return at least GBP 10B of capital to shareholders between 2024 and 2026, through dividends and share buybacks, with a continued preference for buybacks: Plan to keep total dividend stable at 2023 level in absolute terms, with progressive dividend per share growth driven through share count reduction as a result of increased share buybacks; Dividends will continue to be paid semi-annually. This multi-year plan is subject to supervisory and Board approval, anticipated financial performance and our published CET1 ratio target range of 13-14%; Income: targeting Group total income of c.GBP 30B; Costs: targeting total Group operating expenses of c.GBP 17B and a Group cost: income ratio of high 50s in percentage terms. This includes total gross efficiency savings of c.GBP 2B by 2026; Impairment: expect an LLR of 50-60bps through the cycle; Capital: expect to operate within the CET1 ratio target range of 13-14%: Targeting IB RWAs of c.50% of Group RWAs in 2026; Impact of regulatory change on RWAs in line with our prior guidance expected to be at lower end of 5-10% of Group RWAs; The previously estimated c.GBP 16bn RWAs impact from USCB moving to an Internal Ratings Based model remains in line with prior guidance, with a change to timing and subject to model build and portfolio changes. c.GBP 5bn of this to be reflected when Basel 3.1 is implemented in 2026 and the remainder to follow thereafter; A modest increase in Pillar 2A is likely, applicable at some point in 2025 until model implementation

