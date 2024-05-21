Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

In a report released today, Carter Gould from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN – Research Report), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $314.54.

Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eli Lilly & Co, Amgen, and Biogen. According to TipRanks, Gould has an average return of 7.9% and a 55.79% success rate on recommended stocks.

In addition to Barclays, Amgen also received a Hold from Mizuho Securities’s Salim Syed in a report issued on May 9. However, on May 19, BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.45 billion and a GAAP net loss of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $6.11 billion and had a net profit of $2.84 billion

Amgen (AMGN) Company Description:

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

