News & Insights

Stocks
AMGN

Barclays Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Amgen (AMGN)

May 21, 2024 — 03:46 am EDT

Written by Austin Angelo for TipRanks ->

In a report released today, Carter Gould from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGNResearch Report), with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $314.54.

Gould covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eli Lilly & Co, Amgen, and Biogen. According to TipRanks, Gould has an average return of 7.9% and a 55.79% success rate on recommended stocks.

In addition to Barclays, Amgen also received a Hold from Mizuho Securities’s Salim Syed in a report issued on May 9. However, on May 19, BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN).

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.45 billion and a GAAP net loss of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned a revenue of $6.11 billion and had a net profit of $2.84 billion

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Amgen (AMGN) Company Description:

Founded in 1980, California-based Amgen, Inc. is one of the world’s leading biotechnology companies, which is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. It primarily focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas.

Read More on AMGN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.