Barclays steps up provisions as pandemic hurts consumer business

By Lawrence White and Sinead Cruise

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Barclays set aside a higher than expected 1.6 billion pounds to cover a possible rise in loan losses in the second quarter of the year, as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic begins to bear down on its consumer business.

Barclays was expected to report credit impairment charges and loan loss provisions totalling 1.42 billion pounds for the April-June period, according to an average of analyst forecasts compiled by the bank.

That increase takes total provisions to 3.7 billion pounds for the half-year and analysts predict that sum to rise to 5.79 billion pounds for the full year.

While Barclays' consumer business faltered under lower demand for credit cards and personal loans, its investment bank shone in a quarter marked by a flight to safe havens and sharp swings in most asset classes.

The fixed income, currencies and commodities division was the top performer in the corporate and investment banking unit with a 60% increase in income to 1.4 billion pounds during the second quarter.

The markets division posted a 49% rise in income to 2.1 billion pounds.

The strong investment bank performance supports Chief Executive Jes Staley's strategy of maintaining the bank's diversified business model, contrary to the wishes of activist investor and top shareholder Edward Bramson, who wants Barclays to shrink the business to slash costs.

The British lender booked pre-tax profit for the first half of the year of 1.3 billion pounds, down from 3 billion pounds a year ago as provisions against potential bad debts outweighed improved revenues from its investment bank.

In other positive news for the bank, Barclays' capital ratio came in at 14.2%, up from 13.1% at the end of March as recent regulatory changes boosted its reserves in a boon for the lender which has in recent years skated close to the lower threshold acceptable to authorities.

Barclays flagged the capital boost earlier this month.

However the bank warned its capital buffer could come under pressure in the second half of the year.

($1 = 0.7740 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Sinead Cruise, editing by Iain Withers)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 6137; Reuters Messaging: lawrence.white.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.