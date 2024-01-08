News & Insights

US Markets

Barclays slashed 5,000 jobs in 2023 as latest overhaul ramps up

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 08, 2024 — 01:04 pm EST

Written by Lawrence White and Iain Withers for Reuters ->

By Lawrence White and Iain Withers

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L slashed its workforce by around 5,000 jobs in 2023 as part of a major cost-cutting drive announced last year, the bank said on Monday.

"Barclays removed approximately 5,000 headcount globally through 2023 as part of its ongoing efficiency programme designed to simplify and reshape the business, improve service, and deliver higher returns," a spokesperson for the bank said on Monday.

While the overall cost-cutting drive had already been announced by the bank and the cuts to BX had been previously reported by Reuters, the bank's statement on Monday in response to a Sky News story clarifies the scale of its efforts so far.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru, Lawrence White and Iain Withers in London; Editing by Maju Samuel and Aurora Ellis)

((ShivaniJayesh.Tanna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.