Barclays slashed 5,000 jobs in 2023 as latest overhaul ramps up

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters)

LONDON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L slashed its workforce by around 5,000 jobs in 2023 as part of a major cost-cutting drive announced last year, the bank said on Monday.

"Barclays removed approximately 5,000 headcount globally through 2023 as part of its ongoing efficiency programme designed to simplify and reshape the business, improve service, and deliver higher returns," a spokesperson for the bank said on Monday.

While the overall cost-cutting drive had already been announced by the bank and the cuts to BX had been previously reported by Reuters, the bank's statement on Monday in response to a Sky News story clarifies the scale of its efforts so far.

(Reporting by Shivani Tanna in Bengaluru, Lawrence White and Iain Withers in London)

