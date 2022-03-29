Barclays shares fall 5% after stock sale by top investor

US Markets

Iain Withers Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Shares in Barclays fell 5% in early trading on Tuesday, after one of its top investors offloaded stock roughly equivalent to a 3% stake in the lender.

LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Barclays BARC.L fell 5% in early trading on Tuesday, after one of its top investors offloaded stock roughly equivalent to a 3% stake in the lender.

An unnamed investor launched a sales process for 575 million shares on Monday evening, facilitated by Goldman Sachs.

The offering was priced at 150 pence on Tuesday, towards the top of the target range of 147.50 pence to 150.75 pence, but this still represented a discount greater than 6% to Monday's closing price, heaping pressure on the stock price.

Barclays shares were down 5% at 152 pence shortly after market open, slightly above the sale price.

The sale comes as Barclays grapples with a fresh compliance and risk mis-step, after it disclosed an estimated 450 million pound loss on Monday due to overselling structured products in the United States.

