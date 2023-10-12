News & Insights

US Markets

Barclays shares drop after CEO comments on broader sector earnings

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

October 12, 2023 — 03:57 am EDT

Written by Lucy Raitano for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Barclays BARC.L dropped as much as 3.8% on Thursday, underperforming the wider market, with several sources attributing the fall to broad comments by the bank's chief executive about the outlook for banking sector earnings.

Barclays shares fell as much as 3.8% in early trading. By 0831 GMT, they regained some ground but remained down 2.7%, underperforming the wider banking sector .SX7P which was flat.

CEO C.S. Venkatakrishn told Bloomberg's "In the City" podcast released on Wednesday, that stagnant deal activity, easing volatility and peaking interest rates are set to compound pressure on bank earnings.

Analysts said his comments were not specific to Barclays, but had been enough to knock the shares.

"They were generic. But I would imagine he took much of his thinking on the outlook for Barclays," said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

"He would not be warning about bank profitability etc if Barclays was on course to deliver a good set of profit figures. More likely he is preparing the market for a downbeat set of returns, and couching the language in terms of the banking sector as a whole," Cole said.

An investor in Barclays, who asked not to be named, said they interpreted Venkatakrishn's comments as an attempt to prepare the market for less-than-sparkling investment banking results.

Barclays publishes its third-quarter results on October 24.

(Reporting by Lucy Raitano; Editing by Amanda Cooper)

((Lucy.Raitano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.