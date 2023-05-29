News & Insights

Barclays sees Turkey policy rate at 36% by year-end, risks to downside

Credit: REUTERS/UMIT BEKTAS

May 29, 2023 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Karin Strohecker for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 29 (Reuters) - Barclays on Monday reiterated its forecast that Turkey's central bank would raise its interest rates to 36% by the end of the year after President Tayyip Erdogan won the presidential elections on Sunday.

"There is a need for adjustments to both rates and FX," Barclays' Ercan Erguzel said in a note to clients, adding that relatively light pressure from external financing needs provided policy makers with an opportunity to make this adjustment gradually.

"We see the policy rate at 36% at the end of 2023, but the risks are clearly to the downside," Erguzel added.

