Barclays sees ECB delivering first rate cut in April instead of July

December 15, 2023 — 01:50 am EST

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will deliver its initial rate cut of 25 basis points in April next year, followed by consecutive cuts in each policy meeting until January 2025, Barclays economists said in a note dated Dec. 14.

They had earlier expected that the ECB would start cutting rates only from July next year.

As expected, the central bank left borrowing costs unchanged, but did not hint at a possible reduction.

Barclays said that the rate cutting cycle beginning in April through January 2025 should take the deposit rate to a terminal rate of 2.25%.

"As inflation decelerates and the output gap becomes more negative, the policy stance becomes even more restrictive," said Mariano Cena, economist at Barclays.

"For this reason, we think that it would not be hard to find a consensus among GC (governing council) members to cut policy rates faster toward neutral if the starting date were to be pushed later."

