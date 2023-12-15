Barclays sees ECB delivering first rate cut in April

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will deliver its initial 25 basis points interest rate cut in April next year, followed by consecutive cuts until January 2025, Barclays economists said in a note.

ECB on Thursday pushed back bets of imminent interest rate cuts by reaffirming that borrowing costs would remain at record highs, despite lower inflation expectations.

