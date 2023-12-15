News & Insights

Barclays sees ECB delivering first rate cut in April

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

December 15, 2023 — 12:18 am EST

Written by Roshan Abraham for Reuters ->

Dec 15 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank (ECB) will deliver its initial 25 basis points interest rate cut in April next year, followed by consecutive cuts until January 2025, Barclays economists said in a note.

ECB on Thursday pushed back bets of imminent interest rate cuts by reaffirming that borrowing costs would remain at record highs, despite lower inflation expectations.

(Reporting by Roshan Abraham in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

