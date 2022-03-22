Barclays says Ukraine crisis may hinder progress on climate goals

US Markets

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays BARC.L said on Tuesday disruption in energy markets since Russia's invasion of Ukraine could hamper its ability to meet its carbon emission reduction targets.

In a notice ahead of its annual investor meeting, Barclays also said it was planning more restrictive policies on coal, including final exit dates on a "progressive phase-out" of thermal coal financing.

Barclays says shareholders will be given a 'Say on Climate' vote at this year's annual general meeting in Manchester, northern England, on May 4.

