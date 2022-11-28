US Markets

Barclays says CEO to undergo cancer treatment and to work from home

November 28, 2022 — 04:42 am EST

Written by Sinchita Mitra for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC BARC.L said on Monday its chief executive officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan would be undergoing treatment for non-hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer, and that this would mean he would work from home for some periods.

The CEO told the bank in a letter that his condition was curable.

