Barclays says CEO to undergo cancer treatment and to work from home

Nov 28 (Reuters) - British bank Barclays PLC BARC.L said on Monday its chief executive officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan would be undergoing treatment for non-hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of cancer, and that this would mean he would work from home for some periods.

The CEO told the bank in a letter that his condition was curable.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.