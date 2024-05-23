Barclays Reveals Stake in Irish Residential Properties REIT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its opening position in Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, revealing a mix of interests and short positions. As of 22 May 2024, the company controls over 5 million shares with interests and short positions each slightly above 1%. The filing details numerous transactions, including purchases and sales of shares as well as cash-settled derivatives like SWAPs and CFDs, but does not include any stock-settled derivatives or other dealing arrangements.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.