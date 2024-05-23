News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Reveals Stake in Irish Residential Properties REIT

May 23, 2024 — 07:18 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its opening position in Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, revealing a mix of interests and short positions. As of 22 May 2024, the company controls over 5 million shares with interests and short positions each slightly above 1%. The filing details numerous transactions, including purchases and sales of shares as well as cash-settled derivatives like SWAPs and CFDs, but does not include any stock-settled derivatives or other dealing arrangements.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.