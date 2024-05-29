Barclays Reports Trading Activity in Irish REIT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its positions in Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, revealing a mix of interests and short positions totaling over 1% in each category. Recent transactions include both purchases and sales of the REIT’s €0.10 ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 0.9700 to 0.9875 EUR. The disclosure, which does not report any indemnity or dealing arrangements, underscores active trading by Barclays in the securities of the Irish REIT.

