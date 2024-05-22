News & Insights

Barclays Reports Trading Activities in Irish REIT

May 22, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its trading activities and positions related to Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, indicating a mix of interests and short positions in the company’s securities as of May 21, 2024. The firm’s total interests amount to 1.05% while short positions represent 1.06%, reflecting active trading including both purchases and sales of shares as well as derivative transactions.

