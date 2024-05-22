Barclays Reports Trading Activities in Irish REIT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its trading activities and positions related to Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, indicating a mix of interests and short positions in the company’s securities as of May 21, 2024. The firm’s total interests amount to 1.05% while short positions represent 1.06%, reflecting active trading including both purchases and sales of shares as well as derivative transactions.

For further insights into GB:BARC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.