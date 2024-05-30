Barclays Reports Stake in Irish Residential Properties REIT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its financial interests and short positions in relation to Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC, as part of the regulatory requirements under the Irish Takeover Panel Act. The firm reported an ownership of over 5 million securities, representing 1.05% interest, and a slightly higher short position of 1.06%. The disclosure also includes recent transactions in these securities, with no indemnity or derivative arrangements stated.

