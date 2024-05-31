News & Insights

Barclays Reports Holdings in Irish Properties REIT

May 31, 2024 — 07:17 am EDT

Barclays (GB:BARC) has released an update.

Barclays Capital Securities Ltd has disclosed its position in IRISH RESIDENTIAL PROPERTIES REIT PLC, revealing interests and short positions amounting to approximately 1.06% and 1.07% respectively. The disclosure, dated 30 May 2024, includes recent transactions in the company’s securities, with purchases and sales reflecting active trading. Barclays has confirmed that there are no other dealings or arrangements affecting their position in the relevant securities.

