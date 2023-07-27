News & Insights

Barclays reports first half profit in line with expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

July 27, 2023 — 02:05 am EDT

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L reported a profit for the first half of the year that met expectations on Thursday, as its booming consumer and credit card business continued to offset plunging revenues in its investment bank as corporate dealmaking stalls.

The British bank reported pretax profit of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.96 billion) in line with the average analyst forecast of 4.5 billion pounds, and higher than the 3.7 billion pounds it delivered in the same period a year ago.

($1 = 0.7724 pounds)

