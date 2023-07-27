News & Insights

US Markets
GS

Barclays reports first half profit hits expectations, bad loans rise

Credit: REUTERS/Neil Hall

July 27, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Lawrence White and Iain Withers for Reuters ->

Adds investment banking details, details of buyback

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Barclays BARC.L reported a profit for the first half of the year that met expectations on Thursday, as its booming consumer and credit card business continued to offset plunging revenues in its investment bank as corporate dealmaking stalls.

The British bank reported pretax profit of 4.6 billion pounds ($5.96 billion) in line with the average analyst forecast of 4.5 billion pounds, and higher than the 3.7 billion pounds it delivered in the same period a year ago.

Barclays' results highlight a shift in the fortunes of global banks' business lines, as investment banking and trading suffer from turbulent markets and dwindling client demand while more staid areas such as retail and corporate banking benefit from rising interest rates.

Barclays reported a 10% drop in income at its investment bank, with income from its fixed income, currency and commodities division down by 6% to 2.97 billion pounds and income from its Equities unit tumbling 49% to 1.3 billon pounds.

U.S. banking giants such as Goldman Sachs GS.N and Citigroup C.N earlier this month reported lacklustre results for investment banking, albeit rival JPMorgan's CFO Jeremy Barnum said he saw green shoots emerging in areas like stock offerings that had withered in the last year.

Barclays also announced a share buyback of 750 million pounds for the second quarter, more generous than the 575 million pounds average of analysts' forecasts as compiled by the bank.

Several investors told Reuters earlier this month they wanted the bank to prioritise returning more capital to shareholders instead of investing it, after the lender completed a modest 500 million pound buyback in April.

Rising interest rates in Barclays' key markets of the UK and United States have boosted its income, but they are also squeezing borrowers and increasing the risk of loan defaults.

The bank set aside 896 million pounds in the six-month period for potentially soured loans, more than double the 341 million pound charge the previous year.

($1 = 0.7724 pounds)

(Reporting By Lawrence White and Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((lawrence.white@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 5083; Reuters Messaging: @ReutersLawrence))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GS
C

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.