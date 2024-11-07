Barclays remains Buy on DTE Energy on weakness

Barclays reiterated an Overweight rating and $137 price target on DTE Energy (DTE) after MPSC released a rate order for DTE Gas, authorizing to increase the revenue requirement by roughly $114M with 9.8% ROE and 39.59$ equity layer. The downward stock reaction looks “overdone” relative to the slightly lower ROE, including the read-across to the company’s Electric business, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm added that the revenue requirement is in-line with bid-ask spread, and that the firm still recommends Buy on weakness.
