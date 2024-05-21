Barclays Remains a Hold on Helios Towers (HTWSF)

Barclays analyst Maurice Patrick maintained a Hold rating on Helios Towers (HTWSF – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $1.61.

Patrick covers the Communication Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Global A, Helios Towers, and IHS Holding. According to TipRanks, Patrick has an average return of -0.2% and a 48.73% success rate on recommended stocks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Helios Towers with a $2.41 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1.62 and a one-year low of $0.73. Currently, Helios Towers has an average volume of 13.06K.

Helios Towers (HTWSF) Company Description:

Helios Towers PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in providing telecommunications towers and infrastructure. It offers tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security and power management. The company’s geographical operating segment includes Ghana; Tanzania; DRC; and Congo Brazzaville. It generates maximum revenue from the Tanzania segment. The solutions offered by the company include Colocation, Build-to-suit, In-building solutions, and Managed Services.

