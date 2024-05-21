Barclays Remains a Hold on Helios Towers (HTWSF)

Barclays analyst Maurice Patrick maintained a Hold rating on Helios Towers (HTWSF – Research Report) today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $1.61.
Patrick covers the Communication Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Global A, Helios Towers, and IHS Holding. According to TipRanks, Patrick has an average return of -0.2% and a 48.73% success rate on recommended stocks.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Helios Towers with a $2.41 average price target.
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
The company has a one-year high of $1.62 and a one-year low of $0.73. Currently, Helios Towers has an average volume of 13.06K.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Helios Towers (HTWSF) Company Description:
Helios Towers PLC is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in providing telecommunications towers and infrastructure. It offers tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security and power management. The company’s geographical operating segment includes Ghana; Tanzania; DRC; and Congo Brazzaville. It generates maximum revenue from the Tanzania segment. The solutions offered by the company include Colocation, Build-to-suit, In-building solutions, and Managed Services.
Read More on HTWSF:
- Helios Towers price target raised to 195 GBp from 185 GBp at Berenberg
- Helios Towers Announces Strong Q1 Growth
- Helios Towers Welcomes New Board Member
- Helios Towers price target raised to 185 GBp from 170 GBp at Berenberg
- Helios Towers initiated with a Buy at Deutsche Bank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.