Barclays Remains a Hold on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

In a report released today, Benjamin Budish from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab (SCHW – Research Report), with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $78.66.

According to TipRanks, Budish is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 72.14% success rate. Budish covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Coinbase Global, Blackstone Group, and Interactive Brokers.

In addition to Barclays, Charles Schwab also received a Hold from KBW’s Kyle Voigt in a report issued on May 14. However, on May 17, TD Cowen maintained a Buy rating on Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW).

The company has a one-year high of $79.22 and a one-year low of $48.09. Currently, Charles Schwab has an average volume of 7.11M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 103 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SCHW in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Peter B. Crawford, the CFO of SCHW bought 5,481.00 shares for a total of $155,879.64.

Charles Schwab (SCHW) Company Description:

Founded in 1986, The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It primarily operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

