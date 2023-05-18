Barclays Reiterates Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 42.69% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vodafone Group is 117.49. The forecasts range from a low of 72.72 to a high of $194.25. The average price target represents an increase of 42.69% from its latest reported closing price of 82.34.

The projected annual revenue for Vodafone Group is 46,755MM, an increase of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.10.

Vodafone Group Maintains 9.62% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.62%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 390 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodafone Group. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 2.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VOD is 0.34%, a decrease of 12.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.75% to 2,953,191K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 326,855K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,157K shares, representing an increase of 93.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 3,675.14% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 263,843K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237,228K shares, representing an increase of 10.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 9.20% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 188,816K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 186,982K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 22.88% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 140,149K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140,007K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 18.13% over the last quarter.

SVAAX - Federated Strategic Value Dividend Fund Shares holds 127,791K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 201,256K shares, representing a decrease of 57.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VOD by 42.99% over the last quarter.

