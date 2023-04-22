Barclays Reiterates Virgin Money UK (VMUK) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Virgin Money UK (VMUK) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.45% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Virgin Money UK is $231.22. The forecasts range from a low of $166.65 to a high of $336.00. The average price target represents an increase of 48.45% from its latest reported closing price of $155.75.

The projected annual revenue for Virgin Money UK is $1,843MM, an increase of 10.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 75 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virgin Money UK. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VMUK is 0.18%, an increase of 25.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.71% to 107,966K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,869K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,582K shares, representing a decrease of 4.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMUK by 25.18% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9,949K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,044K shares, representing an increase of 9.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMUK by 43.11% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 9,171K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,331K shares, representing a decrease of 1.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMUK by 32.96% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,023K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,108K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMUK by 25.53% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 6,465K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,369K shares, representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VMUK by 29.96% over the last quarter.

