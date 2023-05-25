Barclays Reiterates Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 24, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 40.00% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Victorian Plumbing Group is 109.48. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $138.60. The average price target represents an increase of 40.00% from its latest reported closing price of 78.20.

The projected annual revenue for Victorian Plumbing Group is 297MM, an increase of 5.06%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

Victorian Plumbing Group Maintains 1.41% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.41%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Victorian Plumbing Group. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VIC is 0.34%, an increase of 109.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.39% to 23,475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 10,747K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 7,407K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NAINX - VIRTUS TACTICAL ALLOCATION FUND holds 1,405K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WIGTX - Seven Canyons World Innovators Fund Institutional Class holds 1,147K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

GPGOX - Grandeur Peak Global Opportunities Fund Investor Class holds 1,040K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

