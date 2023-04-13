Barclays Reiterates Unilever (LSE:ULVR) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Unilever (LSE:ULVR) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNIDX - Fidelity International Sustainability Index Fund holds 79K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81K shares, representing a decrease of 1.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 6.89% over the last quarter.

CIL - VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 0.19% over the last quarter.

RIFCX - International Developed Markets Fund holds 29K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 5.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 3.47% over the last quarter.

FEKFX - Fidelity Equity-Income K6 Fund holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 10.45% over the last quarter.

PUTNAM VARIABLE TRUST - Putnam VT Sustainable Leaders Fund Class IA Shares holds 167K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 13.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ULVR by 27.02% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 615 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unilever. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 1.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ULVR is 0.99%, an increase of 4.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.44% to 263,690K shares.

