Barclays Reiterates Travis Perkins (TPK) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Travis Perkins (TPK) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.27% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Travis Perkins is 1,047.96. The forecasts range from a low of 818.10 to a high of $1,365.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.27% from its latest reported closing price of 893.60.

The projected annual revenue for Travis Perkins is 5,108MM, an increase of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.86.

Travis Perkins Maintains 4.36% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.36%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.43. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 99 funds or institutions reporting positions in Travis Perkins. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 13.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TPK is 0.21%, an increase of 7.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.91% to 36,241K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 4,509K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,999K shares, representing a decrease of 10.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPK by 2.89% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 3,781K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,672K shares, representing an increase of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPK by 16.14% over the last quarter.

OAKEX - Oakmark International Small Cap Fund Investor Class holds 3,416K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,813K shares, representing a decrease of 11.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPK by 2.84% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 3,071K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,829K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,849K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TPK by 12.58% over the last quarter.

