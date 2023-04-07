Barclays Reiterates Trainline (TRN) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Trainline (TRN) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.23% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Trainline is $30.09. The forecasts range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $37.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 87.23% from its latest reported closing price of $235.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Trainline is $2,943MM, an increase of 967.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.05.

Trainline Declares $0.26 Dividend

On March 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 14, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $235.60 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.44%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMSRX - T. Rowe Price Multi-Strategy Total Return Fund holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing a decrease of 103.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 53.74% over the last quarter.

FDTS - First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

USSCX - Science & Technology Fund Shares holds 436K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 860K shares, representing a decrease of 97.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 55.10% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,157K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,080K shares, representing an increase of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 21.58% over the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 67K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 67K shares, representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRN by 5.69% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Trainline. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRN is 0.31%, a decrease of 18.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.18% to 141,286K shares.

See all Trainline regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.