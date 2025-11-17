Barclays Reiterates Sunoco LP - Limited Partnership (SUN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Barclays reiterated coverage of Sunoco LP - Limited Partnership (NYSE:SUN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.98% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Sunoco LP - Limited Partnership is $66.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.61 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 24.98% from its latest reported closing price of $53.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Sunoco LP - Limited Partnership is 19,575MM, a decrease of 10.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 321 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sunoco LP - Limited Partnership. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SUN is 0.45%, an increase of 10.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.11% to 106,476K shares. The put/call ratio of SUN is 3.44, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alps Advisors holds 24,089K shares representing 17.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,490K shares , representing an increase of 2.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 7.61% over the last quarter.

AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 23,528K shares representing 17.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,669K shares , representing an increase of 3.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 0.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 8,991K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,080K shares , representing a decrease of 0.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 90.01% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 6,396K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,505K shares , representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 80.62% over the last quarter.

MLPRX - Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP Income Fund Class C holds 5,855K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,755K shares , representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SUN by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.