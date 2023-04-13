Barclays Reiterates Sage Group (LSE:SGE) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Sage Group (LSE:SGE) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BBIN - JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF holds 209K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 221K shares, representing a decrease of 5.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 3.60% over the last quarter.

URTH - iShares MSCI World ETF holds 49K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 11.66% over the last quarter.

IIIAX - Voya International Index Portfolio DV holds 139K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 0.24% over the last quarter.

FSGGX - Fidelity Global ex U.S. Index Fund holds 379K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 375K shares, representing an increase of 1.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 6.52% over the last quarter.

RODM - Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets ETF holds 773K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 751K shares, representing an increase of 2.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SGE by 3.43% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 272 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sage Group. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGE is 0.19%, an increase of 6.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 82,434K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

