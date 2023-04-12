Barclays Reiterates Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:SHEL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:SHEL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 96.72% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Royal Dutch Shell is $79.62. The forecasts range from a low of $61.54 to a high of $144.02. The average price target represents a decrease of 96.72% from its latest reported closing price of $2,430.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Royal Dutch Shell is $389,979MM, an increase of 2.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.12.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Traynor Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 15.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 21.93% over the last quarter.

Bleakley Financial Group holds 89K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Regency Capital Management Inc.\DE holds 121K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 4.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Mondrian Investment Partners holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 14.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 1.08% over the last quarter.

FLKSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock K6 Fund holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 26.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHEL by 34.84% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1434 funds or institutions reporting positions in Royal Dutch Shell. This is an increase of 1,373 owner(s) or 2,250.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHEL is 0.40%, an increase of 34.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.61% to 326,720K shares.

See all Royal Dutch Shell regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.