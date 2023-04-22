Barclays Reiterates Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Rentokil Initial (LSE:RTO) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.63% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Rentokil Initial is $604.99. The forecasts range from a low of $464.60 to a high of $735.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.63% from its latest reported closing price of $615.00.

The projected annual revenue for Rentokil Initial is $5,535MM, an increase of 49.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 285 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rentokil Initial. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RTO is 0.43%, a decrease of 5.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.17% to 461,419K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 72,943K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,168K shares, representing a decrease of 0.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 6.10% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,129K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,624K shares, representing an increase of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 15.93% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 22,801K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,572K shares, representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 11.66% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 22,660K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,419K shares, representing a decrease of 3.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 14.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,179K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,908K shares, representing an increase of 27.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RTO by 34.91% over the last quarter.

