Barclays Reiterates Renishaw (LSE:RSW) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Renishaw (LSE:RSW) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.06% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Renishaw is 4,094.72. The forecasts range from a low of 2,929.00 to a high of $5,250.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.06% from its latest reported closing price of 3,590.00.

The projected annual revenue for Renishaw is 724MM, an increase of 4.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83.

Renishaw Maintains 2.02% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.02%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in Renishaw. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSW is 0.27%, a decrease of 3.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.85% to 4,376K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 650K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 531K shares, representing an increase of 18.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSW by 27.78% over the last quarter.

BOTZ - Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF holds 490K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 479K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSW by 1.46% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 455K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 456K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSW by 3.39% over the last quarter.

PRIDX - T. Rowe Price International Discovery Fund holds 406K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ROBO - ROBO Global(R) Robotics and Automation Index ETF holds 354K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 378K shares, representing a decrease of 6.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSW by 4.98% over the last quarter.

