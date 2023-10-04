Barclays Reiterates RELX PLC GBP.144397 (LSE:REL) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 3, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of RELX PLC GBP.144397 (LSE:REL) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.85% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for RELX PLC GBP.144397 is 2,866.14. The forecasts range from a low of 2,222.00 to a high of $3,255.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.85% from its latest reported closing price of 2,760.00.

The projected annual revenue for RELX PLC GBP.144397 is 9,516MM, an increase of 4.77%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

RELX PLC GBP.144397 Maintains 2.03% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.03%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.60. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.22%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 477 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX PLC GBP.144397. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REL is 0.77%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.78% to 256,967K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,324K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,394K shares, representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REL by 4.30% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 15,017K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,748K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REL by 0.45% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 10,364K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,343K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,274K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in REL by 1.46% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 7,180K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,144K shares, representing an increase of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REL by 0.86% over the last quarter.

