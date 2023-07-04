Barclays Reiterates RELX PLC GBP.144397 (LSE:REL) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 3, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of RELX PLC GBP.144397 (LSE:REL) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.67% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for RELX PLC GBP.144397 is 2,749.54. The forecasts range from a low of 2,020.00 to a high of $3,255.00. The average price target represents an increase of 5.67% from its latest reported closing price of 2,602.00.

The projected annual revenue for RELX PLC GBP.144397 is 9,516MM, an increase of 11.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.15.

RELX PLC GBP.144397 Maintains 2.10% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.10%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.19%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 480 funds or institutions reporting positions in RELX PLC GBP.144397. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to REL is 0.76%, an increase of 5.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.17% to 254,976K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,394K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,352K shares, representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REL by 12.49% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 14,748K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,645K shares, representing an increase of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REL by 9.29% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 10,364K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,642K shares, representing a decrease of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REL by 0.57% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,274K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,181K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REL by 10.56% over the last quarter.

FSOSX - Fidelity Series Overseas Fund holds 7,144K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,332K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REL by 6.78% over the last quarter.

