Barclays Reiterates Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Corporate Bond (RZC) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 8, 2025, Barclays reiterated coverage of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Corporate Bond (NYSE:RZC) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.24% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Corporate Bond is $32.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $26.90 to a high of $39.45. The average price target represents an increase of 27.24% from its latest reported closing price of $25.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Corporate Bond is 19,881MM, a decrease of 8.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RZC is 0.68%, an increase of 2.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.82% to 8,299K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,216K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,415K shares , representing a decrease of 8.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZC by 6.61% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,088K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,141K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RZC by 2.98% over the last quarter.

NPSAX - Nuveen Preferred Securities and Income Fund holds 556K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 505K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 538K shares , representing a decrease of 6.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZC by 4.59% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Iii holds 368K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares , representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RZC by 4.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

