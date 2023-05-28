Barclays Reiterates Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 25, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Primary Health Properties (LSE:PHP) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.94% Upside

As of May 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Primary Health Properties is 125.06. The forecasts range from a low of 101.00 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 24.94% from its latest reported closing price of 100.10.

The projected annual revenue for Primary Health Properties is 156MM, an increase of 1.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.07.

Primary Health Properties Maintains 6.69% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 6.69%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.59. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Primary Health Properties. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 15.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PHP is 0.12%, a decrease of 3.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.31% to 95,555K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,537K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,877K shares, representing a decrease of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHP by 9.11% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 14,805K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,113K shares, representing a decrease of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHP by 14.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,058K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,035K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHP by 13.16% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 6,975K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,894K shares, representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHP by 8.96% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 6,260K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,378K shares, representing a decrease of 1.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PHP by 8.45% over the last quarter.

