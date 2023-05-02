Barclays Reiterates Post Holdings (POST) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.06% Upside

As of April 23, 2023, the average one-year price target for Post Holdings is 105.23. The forecasts range from a low of 85.85 to a high of $120.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.06% from its latest reported closing price of 91.46.

The projected annual revenue for Post Holdings is 6,269MM, an increase of 3.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 845 funds or institutions reporting positions in Post Holdings. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 4.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to POST is 0.28%, a decrease of 10.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.62% to 64,399K shares. The put/call ratio of POST is 6.83, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Route One Investment Company holds 5,077K shares representing 8.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,001K shares, representing a decrease of 37.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 4.48% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,781K shares representing 4.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,557K shares, representing a decrease of 27.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 20.91% over the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 2,678K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,685K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in POST by 99.89% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,344K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,381K shares, representing a decrease of 1.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POST by 1.03% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,255K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,238K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in POST by 6.64% over the last quarter.

Post Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is a consumer packaged goods holding company operating in the center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient and convenient nutrition food categories. Through its Post Consumer Brands business, Post is a leader in the North American ready-to-eat cereal category offering a broad portfolio including recognized brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, Pebbles™, Great Grains® and Malt-O-Meal® bag cereal. Post also is a leader in the United Kingdom ready-to-eat cereal category with the iconic Weetabix® brand. As a leader in refrigerated foods, Post delivers innovative, value-added egg and refrigerated potato products to the foodservice channel and the retail refrigerated side dish category, offering side dish, egg, cheese and sausage products through the Bob Evans®, Simply Potatoes® and Crystal Farms® brands. Post’s publicly-traded subsidiary BellRing Brands, Inc. is a holding company operating in the global convenient nutrition category through its primary brands of Premier Protein®, Dymatize® and PowerBar®. Post participates in the private brand food category through its investment with third parties in 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Inc., a leading, private brand centric, consumer products holding company.

