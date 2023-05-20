Barclays Reiterates Petrofac (LSE:PFC) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Petrofac (LSE:PFC) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Petrofac is 101.29. The forecasts range from a low of 70.70 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 39.90% from its latest reported closing price of 72.40.

The projected annual revenue for Petrofac is 2,517MM, a decrease of 2.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Petrofac. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFC is 0.02%, a decrease of 27.41%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.23% to 27,491K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,572K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,271K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,066K shares, representing an increase of 6.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 32.02% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,535K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,581K shares, representing a decrease of 1.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 31.89% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,348K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares, representing an increase of 2.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 29.62% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,958K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,939K shares, representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFC by 30.85% over the last quarter.

