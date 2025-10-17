Barclays Reiterates Pennon Group Plc - Depositary Receipt (PEGRY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Barclays reiterated coverage of Pennon Group Plc - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:PEGRY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.71% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pennon Group Plc - Depositary Receipt is $15.56/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.13 to a high of $18.77. The average price target represents an increase of 3.71% from its latest reported closing price of $15.00 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Pennon Group Plc - Depositary Receipt is 952MM, a decrease of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennon Group Plc - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGRY is 0.81%, an increase of 20.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 31.06% to 1,253K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 776K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,026K shares , representing a decrease of 32.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGRY by 19.86% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 262K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares , representing a decrease of 100.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGRY by 43.43% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 166K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 218K shares , representing a decrease of 31.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGRY by 20.72% over the last quarter.

MSEFX - Litman Gregory Masters Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 43K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 59K shares , representing a decrease of 35.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGRY by 40.26% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.