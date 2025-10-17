Barclays Reiterates Pennon Group (PEGRF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 16, 2025, Barclays reiterated coverage of Pennon Group (OTCPK:PEGRF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.42% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Pennon Group is $8.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.25 to a high of $9.68. The average price target represents an increase of 4.42% from its latest reported closing price of $7.68 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Pennon Group is 952MM, a decrease of 9.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pennon Group. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEGRF is 0.54%, an increase of 2.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.18% to 86,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GLIFX - Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio Institutional Shares holds 26,547K shares representing 5.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,731K shares representing 1.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,127K shares , representing an increase of 8.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGRF by 0.79% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,213K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,794K shares , representing an increase of 9.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEGRF by 16.77% over the last quarter.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund holds 3,900K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,187K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,154K shares , representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEGRF by 5.76% over the last quarter.

