Barclays Reiterates London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 28, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.85% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for London Stock Exchange Group is 9,418.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7,777.00 to a high of $10,710.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.85% from its latest reported closing price of 8,346.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for London Stock Exchange Group is 8,100MM, an increase of 4.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.48.

London Stock Exchange Group Maintains 1.28% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.28%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.45. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.53%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

For a list of the companies with the highest dividend yield, see Fintel's Dividend Screener.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 399 funds or institutions reporting positions in London Stock Exchange Group. This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LSEG is 0.62%, a decrease of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 65,787K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 7,067K shares representing 1.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,017K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEG by 2.93% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 5,023K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,641K shares, representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LSEG by 29.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,828K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,878K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEG by 10.94% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,790K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,726K shares, representing an increase of 2.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEG by 12.10% over the last quarter.

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 2,244K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,278K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LSEG by 13.64% over the last quarter.

See all London Stock Exchange Group regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.