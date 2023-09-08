Barclays Reiterates Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 7, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Legal & General Group (LSE:LGEN) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.21% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Legal & General Group is 290.94. The forecasts range from a low of 234.32 to a high of $367.50. The average price target represents an increase of 36.21% from its latest reported closing price of 213.60.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Legal & General Group is 13,897MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.34.

Legal & General Group Maintains 9.19% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.19%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.57. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.12%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 318 funds or institutions reporting positions in Legal & General Group. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LGEN is 0.28%, a decrease of 1.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.02% to 577,971K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 78,255K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,269K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 6.13% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 46,995K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,514K shares, representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 3.20% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 31,578K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,577K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 8.41% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Growth Fund Class C holds 22,379K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,968K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 10.53% over the last quarter.

HFQAX - Janus Henderson Global Equity Income Fund holds 20,475K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,670K shares, representing an increase of 43.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LGEN by 74.96% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.