Barclays Reiterates JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LSE:JLEN) Equal Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LSE:JLEN) with a Equal Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.77% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for JLEN Environmental Assets Group is 136.68. The forecasts range from a low of 127.26 to a high of $149.10. The average price target represents an increase of 12.77% from its latest reported closing price of 121.20.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.13.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Maintains 5.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 5.91%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.08%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in JLEN Environmental Assets Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLEN is 0.13%, a decrease of 30.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.29% to 5,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRRAX - BNY Mellon Global Real Return Fund holds 4,341K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 617K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,509K shares, representing a decrease of 144.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLEN by 54.59% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 640K shares, representing a decrease of 128.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLEN by 54.35% over the last quarter.

