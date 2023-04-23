News & Insights

Stocks

Barclays Reiterates Jet2 (LON:JET2) Overweight Recommendation

April 23, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Jet2 (LON:JET2) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Jet2 is $1,638.23. The forecasts range from a low of $1,116.05 to a high of $2,079.00. The average price target represents an increase of 27.59% from its latest reported closing price of $1,284.00.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Jet2 is $5,610MM, an increase of 28.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jet2. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JET2 is 0.22%, an increase of 17.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.37% to 14,500K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GB:JET2 / Jet2 Plc Shares Held by Institutions

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 5,607K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,958K shares, representing a decrease of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JET2 by 34.16% over the last quarter.

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,678K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares, representing a decrease of 2.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JET2 by 30.64% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,412K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331K shares, representing an increase of 5.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JET2 by 47.45% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 834K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 0.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JET2 by 29.16% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 814K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

See all Jet2 regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.