Barclays Reiterates Informa (LSE:INF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Informa (LSE:INF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.81% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Informa is 790.50. The forecasts range from a low of 606.00 to a high of $945.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.81% from its latest reported closing price of 713.40.

The projected annual revenue for Informa is 2,759MM, an increase of 21.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.36.

Informa Maintains 1.91% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.91%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 271 funds or institutions reporting positions in Informa. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INF is 0.26%, an increase of 0.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.43% to 204,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 23,155K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,299K shares, representing an increase of 12.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INF by 35.73% over the last quarter.

OAKIX - Oakmark International Fund Investor Class holds 21,906K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,901K shares, representing a decrease of 27.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in INF by 7.23% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,786K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,215K shares, representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INF by 8.12% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 10,845K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,712K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INF by 11.52% over the last quarter.

LISOX - Lazard International Strategic Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 8,068K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,692K shares, representing an increase of 4.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in INF by 30.25% over the last quarter.

