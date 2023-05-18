Barclays Reiterates Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 17, 2023, Barclays reiterated coverage of Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.53% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Imperial Brands is 2,465.89. The forecasts range from a low of 2,012.93 to a high of $3,675.00. The average price target represents an increase of 35.53% from its latest reported closing price of 1,819.50.

The projected annual revenue for Imperial Brands is 9,702MM, a decrease of 44.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.00.

Imperial Brands Maintains 7.76% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.76%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.77. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.32%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 431 funds or institutions reporting positions in Imperial Brands. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 4.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IMB is 0.51%, a decrease of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.07% to 240,353K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 38,224K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 24,017K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,458K shares, representing an increase of 31.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 32.07% over the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 18,411K shares representing 2.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 17,061K shares representing 1.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,410K shares, representing an increase of 15.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 13.47% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,479K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,596K shares, representing a decrease of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IMB by 13.07% over the last quarter.

